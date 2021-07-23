The Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 would be able to adapt the format of Android applications

The Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 seems to be getting closer and closer and yes, its version of MIUI seems to be really optimized in order to

The same has been said by Wang Teng, Redmi product director, who recently stated that applications have always been one of the main headaches of tablets, due to poor optimization and adaptation on a larger screen display.

The Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 would bring with it an optimized version of MIUI

After these statements, many rumors have begun to emerge around the version of MIUI that the Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 will use. Everything points to the fact that Xiaomi has made an adaptation of its customization layer so that Android applications don’t just adapt by “stretching” their format.

As has happened with the Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold, it is very likely that the Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 has a version of MIUI capable of adapting the application interface, in order to provide a better user experience on your larger screen.

Even so, at the moment it is unknown how this new adaptation will work and if it will be compatible with the entire catalog of Google Play applications or if instead it will only work correctly with certain apps.

What is clear is that if the Redmi product director has spoken about this problem It is because Xiaomi has already considered solving it. Hence, the Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 carries with it a special or adapted version of MIUI.

Via | MyDrivers