Although, we have already seen all kinds of renders in relation to how the design of the Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 will be,which confirms its appearance similar to the Xiaomi Mi 11, as well as its silver gray finish.

In detail, la Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 has appeared in the hands of a user in China or at least what it seems would be its back, thus revealing its design and confirming practically everything we had already seen.

Xiaomi Mi Pad 5, a continuous design of the Mi 11 Series

As we can see under these lines, the Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 will have design lines practically identical to those found in the Xiaomi Mi 11, incorporating a photographic module in square format with rounded corners.

Also, the Xiaomi logo is displayed at the bottom left, maybe a little smaller than what the first renders showed us. In this way, along with its first images on the assembly line, its metallic finish would also be confirmed.

Remember that the Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 is expected in mid-August in a mega-launch that would take place in China and in which we would also know other terminals such as the Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 or even MIUI 13.