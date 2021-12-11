The Xiaomi Mi Band 6 has once again suffered one of those discounts that we like so much. One more time, its price plummets again on Amazon, allowing us to acquire this interesting smart bracelet for very little.

And now we can buy the Xiaomi Mi Band 6 on Amazon for only 29.14 euros, a discount of no less than 41%, which represents almost 20 euros discount compared to its usual price, which is usually around forty-long euros.

Xiaomi Mi Band 6, an ideal gift for this Christmas

If you still don’t know what to give this Christmas, the Xiaomi Mi Band 6 becomes one of those products with which you will probably get it right. For this, this bracelet has a 1.56-inch AMOLED screen, which with a pixel density of 326ppp this time covers the entire upper part.

In addition, the Xiaomi Mi Band 6 is characterized by incorporating a system of Automatic feedback capable of detecting up to 6 different activities, among its 30 sports practices that it allows us to monitor.

Beyond that, this wearable has blood oxygen saturation monitor and an autonomy of up to 14 days thanks to its integrated battery of 125mAh. For less than 30 euros … you have the ideal gift this Christmas.