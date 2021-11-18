Air purifiers have achieved great prominence in recent years. Part of this is thanks to Xiaomi, who has a wide variety of models among which the Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 3H which is currently on sale.

With a discount of 60%, The Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 3H has reached its historical minimum price in El Corte Inglés, going to cost only 79 euros and becoming the option with the best quality / price ratio on the market.

And it is that, for less than 80 euros it is difficult to obtain a purifier as advanced as this Xiaomi model, which is also intelligent, allowing its control and management remotely through Xiaomi Home.

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 3H, main features

With a size of 240x240x520mm and a weight of 4.8Kg, the Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 3H remains faithful in terms of design, to the minimalist lines that Xiaomi has accustomed us to, combining perfectly with the decoration of any home.

Among its features we find a new motor capable of guaranteeing correct air filtration in areas between 24 and 48m3, also having a CADR value of 380m3 / h. This achieves a performance 29% higher than other air purifiers on the market.

Beyond that, this Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 3H has a management screen and WiFi connection so that you can control its operation and automation remotely or in relation to other smart products.