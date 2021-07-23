There is no doubt that. Thanks to this and the Xiaomi Mi A1, many met for the first time this brand that we are so passionate about and have given us good times by offering us the best of technology at a reasonable price.

Still everything has an ending and The Xiaomi Mi A2 has received its latest Android security patch, just three years after Xiaomi officially announced it, captivating all those who discovered the wonders of Android One with the Xiaomi Mi A1.

A sad goodbye to a great smartphone

In detail, the Xiaomi Mi A2 has received the update in the last hours V11.0.28.0, thus integrating the security patch corresponding to the month of July of this 2021. With this, this beloved smartphone says goodbye to us, dying alongside Android 10.

Recall that the Xiaomi Mi A2 was launched in 2018 together with a 5.99-inch FHD + display, a Snapdragon 660 and 4 / 6GB of RAM in combination with 32/64 / 128GB of internal storage. In addition, it debuted alongside a main camera from 12MP + 20MP and a battery of 3,010mAh.

In short, we say goodbye to the best Android One launched by Xiaomi and probably, the best that we are going to see. We cannot deny that the Xiaomi Mi A3 turned out to be a disaster, to which is added that there will not be a hypothetical Xiaomi Mi A4, as we have already confirmed on several occasions.

More information in: My Community