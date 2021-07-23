, a most anticipated update that also does it together with, providing this terminal with greater privacy and in general, better fluidity and autonomy.

In detail, the Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite has started to update to MIUI 12.5 via MIUI Global ROM. After that, it is expected that in the coming days or at the latest, weeks, it will also be deployed through the European ROM or EEA.

In if we are facing the update V12.5.2.0.RFCMIXM, its size is 2.5GB in RECOVERY format and you can download it from this link. Of course, before starting the update on your Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite, do not forget to make a backup copy of your most important files.

MIUI 12.5 Global deployment schedule

After arriving at the Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite, MIUI 12.5 is expected to finish rolling out on all those devices included in the official calendar. Among these we find the:

Redmi Note 9T

Redmi Note 9 Pro

Redmi Note 9S

Redmi Note 9

Redmi 9

POCO X3 NFC

In addition, it would not be surprising that just as it has already reached the Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 8 Pro, MIUI 12.5 ends up being deployed in a greater number of devices, not only mid-range and high-end terminals, but also in Xiaomi’s entry range.