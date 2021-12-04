A few days ago we wondered when it was going to arrive in Europe MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition , if I would do it directly or it would give way to MIUI 13, which will be presented in a few days. Well, today’s update extends globally, and it is no longer in China, but it has begun to be deployed in regions such as India or Turkey, the latter catches us much closer and could mean the arrival of this version to Europe in just a few days, even hours.

An intermediate version that has been one of those that have been developed to liven up the wait with respect to MIUI 13, which should have arrived many months ago, but that successive problems of the layer have been delaying.

Because the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE is already receiving this version beyond China, globally, because we remember that it is a model that is practically exclusive to global markets. the software versions being released now are the V12.5.4.0.RKOINXM and V12.5.4.0.RKOTRXM. These allow us to have the new version of the Chinese layer, although at the moment based on Android 11. Something logical if we take into account that surely Android 12 will finally be released with MIUI 13.

The arrival of the new version of the cape on this phone could mark the beginning of its global deployment beyond the Asian country. It is expected that with these two regions receiving the rollout, the European models will be updated in just a few days or weeks to this version.

One of the most unnoticed mobiles of the brand

The truth is that Xiaomi has turned its range of phones into something unfathomable for many, so much so that sometimes there are so many models that some avoid radars, both from the press and from customers. And this is one of those models, since this Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE is a mobile that has been lost among that huge range of phones that the Mi 11 has become. A model therefore that many have confused with the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G. Something logical, because the differences between these two models are simply based on the processor. This model has the Snapdragon 778G instead of the Snapdragon 780G of the original model.