If you have theand you are part of the Mi Pilot program, a most anticipated update, which with an improvement in performance and autonomy will finish being deployed to this device in the coming days.

In detail, the Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite has started to receive MIUI 12.5 through the MIUI European ROM and in particular for all those who take part in this Xiaomi “Stable Betas” program and whose objective is to reduce the number of failures and errors.

In particular, we are faced with the version V12.5.3.0.RJSEUXM, has a size of 2.5GB In its RECOVERY format and if it finally does not have major bugs, it will be displayed to the rest of the users over the next few days. If you are part of the Mi Pilot program you can download it from this link.

When will MIUI 12.5 arrive to the rest of the devices

If we remember, Xiaomi is deploying the second phase of update to MIUI 12.5. It is therefore that in the coming days this version of MIUI is expected to reach the following devices:

Redmi Note 9T

Redmi Note 9 Pro

Redmi Note 9S

Redmi Note 9

Redmi 9

POCO X3 NFC

What’s more, MIUI 12.5 is very likely to end up reaching other devices, as it has already done in the Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 8 Pro. Although these were not in the official deployment calendar, they have finally ended up being updated.