Due to this deployment, for the moment in beta phase in China, the mentioned models will have the update before other models also for those that have the Global ROM, the one we use in Spain. It is not yet known when it will arrive in our country, although if there are no serious failures, it could be seen in a few weeks.

Now are the Xiaomi Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro , in addition to the Redmi K30 Pro and Redmi K30S (POCO F2 Pro and Xiaomi Mi 10T in Europe) which are beginning to be updated. Models that are added to the list that in the coming weeks and months will continue to grow significantly, due to the large volume of devices that the company has.

Everything indicates that these models and those that previously began testing will arrive with MIUI 12.5 and Android 12, at the moment without a trace of MIUI 13, since it has not even been presented. Therefore, the list of models that will have the latest Android first will be the following:

Xiaomi Mi 11

Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

Xiaomi Mi 11i

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G

Xiaomi Mi 10

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro

Xiaomi Mi 10S

Redmi K40

Redmi K40 Pro

Redmi K40 Pro +

Redmi K30 Pro (POCO F2 Pro)

Redmi K30S (Xiaomi Mi 10T)

Although in addition to all of them, Xiaomi has also started testing Android 12 on many other smartphones. In these cases we will have to wait longer to receive this update but it will end up arriving. This is the case of the Xiaomi 11T, Xiaomi Mi 10T, Redmi Note 10 and Poco F3. We will keep track of all of them, once the tests progress.

What news does it offer?

Anyone who is wanting to see their Xiaomi smartphone updated with the latest Android 12 should know that unlike other manufacturers, in the Chinese brand, at first the changes will be minor. Will apply performance improvements, minimal aesthetic changes and above all many corrections such as in the notification bar or icons that create conflicts.

Until the deployment of MIUI 13 takes effect, we will not see new filtered possibilities such as the widgets that are yet to come or new interesting customization options for Android focused on Material You. Its customization layer is relevant in Xiaomi and therefore we will have to be patient.