The Xiaomi 12X will not be what you expected, disappointment?

The leaks have been fantasizing about seeing a Xiaomi 12 Mini that competes with the current iPhone 13 Mini. Manzana It has the best small smartphone you can buy and the possibility that Xiaomi wants to compete in this market is a very good thing. Today more information has been leaked on this assumption Xiaomi small mobile, the Xiaomi 12X. The two details that are already known about this terminal could disappoint users interested in the small mobiles high-end.

The Xiaomi 12X will be small, but not “Mini”

Everything indicates that the leaks have “sold” something that ultimately will not be so bad. The Xiaomi 12X it won’t be a smartphone «mini»It will be more of a compact smartphone. The latest leak reveals a screen of 6.28 inch, which although it is smaller than normal, cannot be considered mini.

This Xiaomi 12X may arrive as the smartphone of high-end smallest Xiaomi, but far from the market. What’s more, it won’t even come close to 5.4 inches iPhone 13 Mini, which is the reference in terms of small mobiles.

Nor will it be a high-end premium

The idea of ​​making small high-end mobiles is to use the same hardware internal than in the high-end benchmark, in this case the future Xiaomi 12. The leaks speak of a processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 for this Xiaomi 12X. This means that it would be one step below the original terminal.

Knowing that it won’t be a mobile «mini» and that it will not be as powerful as the Xiaomi 12 it may be a disappointing device for many. That cut the processor in this version means that we could also see cut in screen quality, cameras, fast charging, etc.

In short, the Xiaomi 12X is most likely a compact mobile with standard high-end hardware and that will have little to do with the original mobile, the Xiaomi 12. We will see if this is fulfilled or Xiaomi ends up surprising for good.