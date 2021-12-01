The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is official, the 4 nanometer processor that we will see in much of the high-end of 2022. Everyone wants to score the launch point the first mobile with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, and Xiaomi assures that it will do so with the Xiaomi 12.

Under the slogan of “world debut of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1”, Xiaomi has officially opened the teaser campaign for the Xiaomi 12. No release date, although for the premise of being the first to be fulfilled, the launch needs to be imminent, since the Motorola Edge X30 is announced on December 9.

Xiaomi 12 with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Be the first or not with, it is confirmed that the Xiaomi 12 will mount the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, something that in a way was expected, but there was still the possibility that the high-end would change sides, for example with a MediaTek Dimensity 9000.

Lei Jun himself has been commissioned to emphasize that after months of joint work between Xiaomi and Qualcomm, the Xiaomi 12 series will be the first phones with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. The most curious thing is that the Xiaomi 12 does not yet have a presentation date.

.@Qualcomm has always been one of the most important partners of Xiaomi. Today I’m proud to announce that after months of joint effort between Xiaomi and Qualcomm, Xiaomi 12 Series will be the world’s first smartphones powered by the new @Snapdragon 8 5G Gen 1 mobile platform. pic.twitter.com/U7l3BytRce – leijun (@leijun) December 1, 2021

This announcement implies that the presentation of the Xiaomi 12 should be right around the corner, as other manufacturers have already set a date for the presentation of their high-end with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, such as Motorola. The Motorola Edge X30 will be announced on December 9, so the Xiaomi 12 should be announced earlier to be the first.

For such an imminent launch, the truth is that the leaks that we have of the Xiaomi 12 are not too conclusive or numerous. We have seen a possible module for the cameras quite peculiar for the Xiaomi 12 and a possible rear secondary display for the Xiaomi 12 Ultra, but at the moment nothing is confirmed. Xiaomi’s teaser video does not get us out of many doubts either.

About the characteristics of these Xiaomi 12Some data that have been rumored are the 200W fast charge or the 200 megapixel camera with one inch sensor. Neither the renders nor the leakers agree, so there are still many unknowns in the air about what we will find in the Xiaomi 12 and when. For having, there has even been talk of a possible Xiaomi 12 Mini model, with a 6.2-inch screen.