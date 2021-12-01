A secret with voices. Until today, that is what the launch of the new Xiaomi 12 by the Asian firm was, a device that, finally, we can already confirm as one of the first phones in the world that will mount the new chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, thus becoming one of the most powerful devices on the Android scene so far.

And it is that he has also confirmed it Xiaomi itself during the event to present the new chip that will accompany flagship phones in 2022The Xiaomi 12 being the first smartphone to be able to incorporate it, a processor that promises to provide up to 20% higher performance compared to the current Snapdragon 888 that we see in the Xiaomi Mi 11.

First official specifications of the new Xiaomi 12

The first teaser of less than a minute that Xiaomi has shared shows us how the new Snapdragon 8 Gen1 is assembled on the motherboard of the new Xiaomi 12, although it is true that The company has not confirmed when we will be able to meet this device in society.





This chip is based on the Armv9 architecture developed by Samsung, with a Cortex-X2 main core which is capable of reaching a maximum speed of 3GHz, plus three other Cortex-A710 cores that provide up to a 10% more power than previous ARM Cortex-A78s.

This translated into figures means that the new Xiaomi 12 will be 20% more powerful compared to what we already have today with the current Xiaomi Mi 11, in addition to achieving an increase of up to 30% in greater energy efficiency together with a 30% greater speed in the graphical rendering of the smartphone.





In short, it only remains to wait for Xiaomi to make the launch of this terminal official, which It is expected to be presented throughout the month of December of this year to later reach the rest of the markets. as the most performing device in the history of the company.