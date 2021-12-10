In addition to leaking the Xiaomi 12 case, that of the Xiaomi 12 Ultra has also been seen in several models, thereby unveiling an unprecedented design and camera that is sure to place you at the top of DxOMark.

This time, Xiaomi seems to have opted for a circular or ring design, incorporating in this the various sensors that will make up the photographic section of the Xiaomi 12 Ultra, which also, as you will see, will not be few.

That’s how crazy the design of the Xiaomi 12 Ultra would be

As we can see below, two of the cases of the supposed Xiaomi 12 Ultra have been leaked, thus revealing a rather striking rear area, in which a large “ring” stands out in order to house the different cameras.

If we suppose that one of the holes in the case would be for the flash and another for some kind of 360º environmental sensor, the Xiaomi 12 Ultra would bring with it a total of 6 cameras: a main sensor, a wide angle, a telephoto lens, a secondary lens, a ToF sensor and a last sensor that we know very little about.

Definitely, Everything indicates that the Xiaomi 12 Ultra will bring with it a rather peculiar and unprecedented design. We can only wait and see what Xiaomi has really prepared for us, probably no more than a few days.