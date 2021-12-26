When we think of the new Xiaomi 12, we automatically think of a phone that we associate with the most advanced on the market, like a new terminal to create a trend in all sections of its technical sheet. But we are not sure if this is going to be the case in the case of the successor to the Xiaomi Mi 11. Now Lei Jun , the co-founder of the firm, has revealed on the Chinese social network Weibo the details of the camera of the new mobile of the brand.

And it is that this new phone of the brand can be considered as a flagship especially at the level of performance, releasing the new Qualcomm processor for the high-end. But now, we wonder if with the information revealed from the camera we can really consider it as that of a top-of-the-range phone.

In these it shows us that the new Xiaomi 12 will have a 50 megapixel main sensor, a resolution that is becoming quite common not only in high-end mobiles but also among some mid-range, although logically the sensors are not the same. In this case, Lei Jun has specified that this sensor is the IMX766, a sensor known among premium mid-range mobiles, but not precisely for equipping high-end mobiles.

The head of the Chinese firm has revealed that this sensor it will offer above all great speed when taking pictures. In fact, it stands out that the camera will be able to start at high speed, that it will also be able to take a burst shot at a higher speed and even take night photos at high speed. As you know, the night modes are slower than usual, and therefore in this aspect there is a lot of room for improvement, which we understand has traveled the firm with this model. Come on, the Xiaomi 12 would be perhaps the fastest mobile capable of taking photos on the planet. Therefore for this model we can expect the camera features of a good premium mid-range terminal, but not of a high-end.

And the Xiaomi 12 Pro?

This model will be the most advanced of those to be presented, and while the Ultra model arrives, the brand’s spearhead in terms of photography technologies. In this case they have revealed that he will be in charge of world premiere of a new Sony sensor, the IMX707. The resolution of this has not been specified, but a large pixel size of 1 / 1.28, as well as 2.44um, which gives us an idea of ​​how capable this sensor is. Especially in one of the key aspects that differentiate high-end mobiles, the capture of light.

Specifically, this sensor will be able to capture up to 49% of the light capture of the scene, which will allow to obtain night scenes of much higher quality. Added to this are improved algorithms and the new version of MIUI to get the best possible nighttime experience. A phone that it will have a camera to match than we expect from a high-end mobile, at least on paper.