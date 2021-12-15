If yesterday we talked about MIUI 13 and its filtration today we have to do the same with the Xiaomi 12 Pro. This mobile is just around the corner and it is a matter of time before it is presented in China. Today we have very interesting news about this terminal and its peculiar characteristic which could be unique in the high-end of 2022. As for the leaks, no other device of Samsung, OnePlus, Huawei, Oppo or realme will have this feature. Of course, it will not be the only one on the market, not even the first, to include it.

Hidden selfie camera for Xiaomi 12 Pro

Indeed, the latest leaks let us know that the Xiaomi 12 Pro it could hit the market with a selfie camera hidden under the screen. It is not the first time that something like this has been presented, because the Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 already includes it or other ZTE terminals, for example.

What is expected is an advance in technology and a substantial improvement in the user experience. This leak comes just after the MIUI 13 leaked videos and let us see that there is no room for a hole in the upper left corner.

The Xiaomi Mi 11 has this hole and moves, on the screen, the clock and notifications towards the center. In the leaked videos the clock is on the left side, where the selfie camera is supposed to be.

This suggests that there will be no selfie camera in a corner hole. It also suggests that Xiaomi could use the camera under the screen that he already presented with the Mi MIX 4. Or everything could come to nothing if the filtered videos have been made with a Xiaomi Mi MIX 4.

Will there be improvement in the hidden camera under the screen?

One of the issues of this characteristic is the quality it offers. In the Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 it became clear that it is necessary to pay a toll for hide the selfie camera under the screen. The result is quite mediocre and can be quite disappointing to users.

Loss of color, slight blurry shot and lack of light make the selfies with these cameras are light years from what we see in conventional cameras without hiding. Of course, the aesthetic result of the screen is incredible and offers a completely free of holes, notch or large bezels.

At the moment it is necessary to wait to know if the Xiaomi 12 Pro will include this camera under the screen or not. What is almost certain is that the normal, the Xiaomi 12, you would not enjoy this feature.

Via