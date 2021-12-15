There are several elements that lead us to think that we are facing a new model with an invisible camera and that is that the images already begin with a wallpaper of the Xiaomi Mi Mix 4, although the frame and the size of the screen do not match this . In turn, it does not fit with a modification of the image being typical of the Mi 10 or Mi 11 series since neither of them maintains the curvature on the 4 sides of the screen.

The Xiaomiui team found something weird and has released the news that We could be before Xiaomi 12 Pro himself and its cutting-edge innovation. A movement that is not surprising, since on other occasions the Xiaomi Mi Mix have served to advance us technologies that some time later have been integrated into the entire high-end of Xiaomi.

The corner shapes are also seen different between the Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 and the possible Xiaomi 12 Pro, since the first of the models opts for more rectangular shapes and the next more oval. Such has been the investigation, that the Mi series terminals have been put face to face with this design that has been advanced, to see how the height of the frames changes remarkably.

To continue discovering elements of this next high-end Xiaomi that will see the light in 2022 at least for Spain since there is talk of a presentation on December 28, other clues have continued to be examined with a magnifying glass. Screen protectors are important again and Gizmochina with the protectors in hand has been able to see that they have nothing to do with what we saw in the previous generation and could be designed for these leaked images or a completely new device.

Finally, the images of the possible Xiaomi 12 Pro, Mi 11, Mi 10 and Mi MIX 4, checking that there is no pattern to follow. The reduced frame of the Xiaomi Mi 12 where we do not see holes for the phone’s audio makes us think that the technology used in the Mi Mix 1 will return to the scene, placing under the screen next to the invisible selfie camera and transmitting the sound through vibrations.

We are undoubtedly facing an innovative smartphone, we do not know for sure if it will be the Mi 12 Pro, but it is certain that Xiaomi has a terminal up its sleeve that will change and make the market evolve. By not bringing the Mi Mix 4 to Spain and many other markets, a need has been created to be able to see that invisible lens in our hands, which is still a total innovation and it will take some time until we adapt to it while it continues to gain ground. and improving your results.