The brand itself has wanted to give us a preview of what we find in the presentation and has allowed us to see in detail the front of two of the models. We continue with the doubt about which one of them will be , although after the leaked details of the small size of the Xiaomi 12 screen that would remain at 6.2 inches while the Pro model would be the largest at its side.

Rumors have already been warning us and now we finally have confirmation. The appointment for which Xiaomi has summoned us will take place next Tuesday, December 28 at 7:30 p.m. in the Asian country, which will correspond to 12:30 p.m. in Spain. Moment in which we can discover all the specifications, as well as the prices for the models that are presented.

We can see that both panels incorporate the classic hole in the screen to make way for the selfie camera and we also observe a notable reduction in the frames, although an excessive curvature is apparently not seen. Some doubts to which the supposed model Xiaomi 12X or also called Xiaomi 12 Mini is added, which will be the smallest of all and the one that raises the most doubts.

What else do we know?

We are without a doubt before one of the most important presentations of next year and that is why everyone wants to say as soon as possible what the different models will offer us. Some of the configurations discovered in certifications and leaks from experts told us that the Xiaomi 12 would have a large 4,500 mAh battery, which is surprising because it is integrated into such a small body and that it would also offer a thickness of 8.6 mm. In this case with a fast charge of 67W. The Pro model for its part would be the terminal that will boast of its best fast charge reaching a charging voltage for the mobile that raises doubts with 120W.

What does seem 100% certain after the information offered by Xiaomi is that the Xiaomi 12 and the Pro model will have the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, while the Xiaomi 12X will again opt for the inexpensive but at the same time enhanced Snapdragon 870. The quality jump in the cameras also promises to be surprising, it seems that at the moment without any special collaboration with Leica as has been talked about, however, with a 50 Mpx sensor that promises true wonders and that would be extended with a different model but keeping the Megapixels up to the wide angle and the telephoto lens.

Nor can we fail to mention other cutting-edge technologies such as IP68 water resistance, wireless charging, reverse charging and the LTPO panel that will allow the system to decide the necessary speed up to a maximum of 120 Hz. Details that we take with tweezers until the day comes and we find out everything about these new and desired Xiaomi models.