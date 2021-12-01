After a wide variety of rumors and all kinds of leaks, the Xiaomi 12 is already official. This has been announced by the company itself, also confirming that It will be the first smartphone to integrate the newly introduced Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

With a 4nm manufacturing process, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 will bring the Xiaomi 12 great potential, ranking probably at the top of the charts of AnTuTu and other benchmark platforms.

Xiaomi 12, first official details

With the video that we can see under these lines, Xiaomi has announced to the world the arrival of its new flagship, the Xiaomi 12. Of course, the firm has not confirmed the exact debut date, although there are two possible dates: December 12 or December 28 of the same month.

Take a sneak peek of the most potent @Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset that will power our upcoming # Xiaomi12Series! #InnovationForEveryone pic.twitter.com/YrNqM8beMN – Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) December 1, 2021

Recall that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 has un manufacturing process developed by Samsung on Armv9 architecture. Its main core, a Cortex-X2 is capable of reaching the 3GHz, adding three high-performance Cortex-A710 cores and four Cortex-A510 efficiency cores.

This new development allows the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and therefore the Xiaomi 12, to obtain 20% more performance vs Snapdragon 888 (Xiaomi Mi 11) and 30% more energy efficiency. Graphics are also improved with 30% faster rendering than the previous generation.