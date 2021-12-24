The design of the Xiaomi 12 has been leaked in real images and what has been seen is that it would arrive with a screen with much more contained dimensions than expected.

The new Xiaomi terminals seem to be ready to come out of the oven and, in recent weeks, the leaks have been constant. We have known from its design to a first sketch of the supposed specifications with which they would reach the market, but there has always been talk of the most extravagant model.

The Xiaomi 12 Ultra is the terminal that will put all the meat on the grill. Yes, at the power level it will be very similar to the Xiaomi 12, but the design would be completely different. Having caught all eyes has made many users forget about the normal version of the new family of Xiaomi terminals.

But so that this does not happen today, a series of characteristics and photographs of what would be the new Xiaomi 12 have been leaked. This device would arrive in the first half of the year 2022 and it would do so with an interior governed by Qualcomm, the processor would be the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 along with 8GB of RAM.

Of course, in the filtered images what has been seen or what is striking is the screen size. Being a high-end terminal, it was expected that its screen would have a much larger diagonal, but it would stay at 6.28 inches. It sounds like a lot in numbers, but by today’s standards it is not.

In addition, this screen would result in a terminal height of 15.2 centimeters and 7 centimeters wide, while the thickness would remain at 8.6 millimeters. If this is confirmed at its launch, it would be one of the most contained high-end terminals on the market in terms of size.

We will have to wait until the official presentation to know all the details of the new Xiaomi devices for this 2022. Of course, the one that interests us the most is the Xiaomi 12 Ultra for its camera module that has come out of a drawing bank of projects from rejected design.