If you remember, the Xiaomi Mi 11 was presented in the last week of 2020, surprising locals and strangers, who expected a launch closer to January or February. Well, this year it was already taken for granted that the new top of the range would arrive in December, but we have always wondered whether it will do so together with the new version of the software layer, after it has been postponed. On numerous occasions. Today we have met another « road map »That tells us about release dates for both cases, and they seem more consistent with respect to those known a few days ago.

And the fact is that there are many information regarding this device and the new software version in recent days, as we have seen. This time a date is set again for both of them, and it is different from another that was known a couple of days ago.

And it is that while in recent days the rumors pointed to December 16 as the date chosen for the massive event, it seems that finally it will not be like that, and that the date chosen for the presentation it would be next december 28, something that would be more in line with what we expected from the beginning. This leaked image shows that both the new phone and the software layer would be released on that date, so that just from today we would have a month ahead to meet them.

And in Spain?

Well, if this is the date chosen by Xiaomi finally, the times for the new top of the range to arrive in Spain, and with it the new version of MIUI, would be similar to those of the Xiaomi Mi 11. This phone was presented in Spain in the first days of February, so it would be expected that it would also arrive in our country at this time. So there would still be a little over two months to buy it in Spain.

As you know, the Xiaomi 12 would stand out for an ultra fast charge, it is speculated that up to 200W, as well as a high-flying camera, perhaps with a 200 megapixel sensor and the new processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. MIUI 13 For its part, it will have the difficult mission of making you forget all the bugs and problems that MIUI 12 has given in the last year.