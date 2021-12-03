Recently, DxOMark, one of the most specialized laboratories in terms of evaluating the different sections of the best devices on the market, has had the opportunity to put the new Xiaomi 11T Pro and Xiaomi 11T to the test. In fact, a few weeks ago they placed the audio of the Xiaomi 11T Pro at the same level that we can enjoy on an iPhone 11 Pro.

These tests continue with the Xiaomi 11T, and this time it was its screen that passed the DxOMark laboratory test, obtaining really surprising results: has managed to enter the top 10 of the best screens in a smartphone on the market with 89 points, thus reaching other equipment such as the OnePlus 9 Pro, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and vivo X60 Pro +.

An OLED panel at the level of the best on the market

If we remember the screen that this Xiaomi 11T mounts, we see that the company decided to incorporate in this device the same panel that we saw in its Pro variant, a display 6.67-inch AMOLED, FullHD + resolution, up to 120 Hz refresh rate, 800 nits typical brightness and compatible with content in Dolby Vision and HDR10 +.





The result has been very positive, showing great image quality in different lighting scenarios thanks to the high brightness of the panel and, in addition, showing great performance at the level of tactile response and playback of the content in HDR10 supported by its high refresh rate.

But, unsurprisingly, not all is good news in reference to this panel, as it shows some errors that make you lose some score:

Has a lack of fluency when browsing web pages and photos in the gallery

In low light situations, color saturation levels are adversely affected.

It has a feeling of gray haze in the dark areas of the image when we play content in HDR10





In short, the Xiaomi 11T has one of the best screens that we can find in the mobile phone market according to DxOMark something that, incidentally, from Mundo Xiaomi we quite agree and so we let you know in its complete analysis.

