Amazon’s Black Friday Week continues to bring us great deals. Among them we find the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE, which with a discount of 22% plummets its price, for the first time, below 300 euros.

Without going any further, we can currently buy the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE for only 289.41 euros on Amazon, that is, with a discount of no less than 80.57 euros, which without a doubt you should not miss if you are looking for a new terminal of the most balanced.

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE, main features

The Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE is a very balanced smartphone. Among its characteristics we find a 6.55-inch 90Hz AMOLED screen and a powerful processor Snapdragon 778G.

In addition, the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE stands out for having a main camera of 64MP with aperture of f / 1.79, a 20MP selfie camera, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, Dual SIM 5G and a battery of 4,250mAh.

Beyond this, this terminal stands out for its design since its thickness does not go beyond 6.81mm and its weight is only 158 grams. In short, a very nice terminal, cheap and in general, good for any task.