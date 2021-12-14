As part of the celebration of the 20th anniversary of the Xbox brand, Microsoft has wanted to pay tribute to the years of work and history that have passed through the brand, making and publishing a documentary series narrated in 6 chapters. “Power On: The Xbox Story” is the title of this audiovisual piece that it is now available worldwide via streaming.

Through his official Twitter account Y YouTube channel, Xbox has broke the news with the recently announced documentary, which tells the story of how the brand had to go through endless difficulties to get where it is. Successes and failures are combined in a plot of 6 chapters, available from now on on YouTube completely free. You can see them below.

Throughout the plot, they talk about the birth of the Xbox brand, from the original console, to the difficulties and successes that the Xbox 360 era had. In addition, the chaotic launch of the Xbox One is narrated, with the Former Xbox director Don Mattrick appearing on screen. Xbox defines the part as (translated): “Xbox is hardly done. Find out why in this six-part behind-the-scenes series that takes you back to the early days of Microsoft’s video game console. It’s the untold story of the people behind Xbox, failures and all. “

Undoubtedly, a quite interesting documentary for lovers of the history of video games and Xbox, who will now be able to see and be part of the first source how were these 20 years of the console, where the brand undoubtedly went through ups and downs to reach today. A good panorama to see these days while we rest from playing Halo Infinite or Forza Horizon 5.

