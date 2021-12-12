If racing games are your favorites, having a steering wheel for this type of game is an important addition in terms of improving the experience. East TMX steering wheel is perfect for games with Rally, Formula 1, Nascar or Gran Turismo, and on Amazon it is at a very attractive price of 200 euros having cool technology like Force feedback which makes the steering wheel very sensitive to movement.

In addition to having a steering wheel sensitive to the movement you make, it is silent so that you have a better experience in terms of immersion in the game with sensations very close to those of the real world. The steering wheel is quite realistic in size at 28cm in diameter which makes this product an excellent choice for all styles of driving games.

The company has created this product thinking about the different ways or styles of driving, added to this it has an ergonomic design thinking of you so that you can have long gaming sessions. It also includes a range of built-in technologies that make it fully adaptable to racing games in different driving modes. since Rally is not the same as Formula 1.

This racing wheels comes with 2 included pedals that work efficiently in various circumstancesIn addition to that, it includes large sequential paddles to make gear changes that are made entirely of metal. They are quite similar to the gearshift paddles on real high performance cars. to guarantee you excellent handling with a well defined gear change.

Last updated on 2021-08-30. Prices and availability may differ from those published. SomosXbox could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

The steering wheel has a silent belt-pulley system that represents a definite advantage over other products in the same sector, also saying that thanks to Force Feedback it has a wide variety of power adjustment options. This system allows channeling of engine sounds while having great sensations of driving a race car.

Thanks to all this you can handle with great precision and this means that you can constantly improve your performance in these games. This steering wheel is compatible with the following consoles: Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PC, so if you have any of these consoles this product is ideal for you. And so far this article where you can see that this solution is quite good for a price of 200 euros.

