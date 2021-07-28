The new generation of consoles hit the market last November with the intention of being a true revolution in what has been seen to date in the industry, with the most powerful hardware that has never reached any other generation before, promising a leap that we did not see with Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

With Xbox Series X, Microsoft has managed to create the most powerful console in the world, being superior to the competition in brute force. However, it seems that the graphics capacity is not the only thing in which the Microsoft console surpasses those of Sony or Nintendo.

the only one that can play music CDs is Xbox Series X – Hunter Bridges (@HunterBridges) July 27, 2021

The Xbox Series X player is the only one that plays CDs in the new generation

John linneman, a member of the Digital Foundry team, launched a survey through his Twitter account asking about digital consoles or with a reader, before which a user revealed a detail that has gone unnoticed by many users to this day.

Specifically, the user HunterBridges stated that the Xbox Series X player is the only one capable of playing music CDs, being the only next-generation console capable of doing this. Obviously, neither Xbox Series S nor the digital version of PS5 could do it, but as some users corroborate in successive answers, when we try to play a music CD on PS5 seems to jump an error.

Therefore, although it is something that not many people will use, it is good to know that Microsoft has given the best possible Xbox Series X reader support, trying to make the most complete machine possible in all respects.