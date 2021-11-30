The Xbox Series S was the best-selling console

Although the PS5, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch OLED are the most popular consoles on the market today, none of these managed to exceed the sales that the Xbox Series S reached during the Black Friday period in United States.

According to a new report by Adobe Digital Economy Index, which analyzed more than a “trillion” visits to sales sites, and also surveyed more than a thousand stores on which items were selling better than others, the Xbox Series S ranked number one for video game consoles.

This shouldn’t be a total surprise. Not only is the Xbox Series S easier to find in stores compared to the PS5 and Series X, but its price is extremely attractive to users. For $ 300 dollars, or $ 6,490 pesos currently on Amazon Mexico, this console is the perfect option for those who want to start their journey through the new generation.

Similarly, being a completely digital console, using Xbox Game Pass goes hand in hand, especially considering that games like Forza Horizon 5 and the multiplayer of Halo Infinite currently they can be obtained with this service at no additional cost. Without a doubt, a great period for Xbox.

Editor’s Note:

As an Xbox Series S user, I can say that the console is well worth it. While memory is an issue, having access to Xbox Game Pass makes this piece of hardware a great option for those who want to experience an extensive catalog spanning multiple Xbox generations, as well as some of the best games around.

