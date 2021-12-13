The Xbox Documentary Series is out now!

As part of the celebrations for the 20th anniversary of Xbox, today a documentary series focused on the history of the company is already available. Each of the six chapters are available to all users on platforms such as YouTube.

The Xbox documentary series, known as Power On, will take us through the history of the company. From its formation two decades ago, through the infamous Red Ring of Death, to the present day. With this, We will also see a little of the events that not many know, such as Microsoft’s attempt to buy Nintendo. This is the official description:

“As we celebrate Xbox’s 20th anniversary this year, we invite you behind the scenes for this first complete and authentic Xbox story, where you will hear directly from the team that lived through the exciting and challenging 20-year journey.”

Along with this, each chapter is available in 30 different languages. As if that were not enough, on December 16 at 12:00 PM (Mexico City time), the official Xbox channel on Twitch, will broadcast a marathon of six episodes, for the entire community to gather in a single place.

20 years have passed since the creation of Xbox, and this documentary is perfect for all those who were with the company for two decades, remember some memorable moments. In the same way, this is one of the best documentaries there is about video games today.

