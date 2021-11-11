Soon the Xbox application for PC will receive a very important update that will make life even easier for users who prefer to enjoy their games on their computers. The main novelty to be introduced will be the possibility of install the video games in any folder on your computer, so that users will have the power to freely decide the place of destination.

This will affect both Microsoft Store titles and Xbox Game Pass titles, something that is not allowed today as installation in the WindowsApps folder is mandatory. Of course, at the moment tests are being carried out in this regard internally and it is not clear when this new option would be available that will also make downloads are even faster.

Another good news around this matter is that users will have the possibility of install the mods in those games that have support for it. In short, Microsoft would follow an example very similar to that of stores like Steam and Battle.net, whose programs already allow you to install games and mods wherever each one wants and in a very simple way.

Speaking to The Verge, Jason Beaumont, the company’s managing partner of experiences, has assured that all this will serve so that everyone can further personalize your experiences:

With great PC games like Back 4 Blood, Age of Empires IV, Forza Horizon 5, and Halo Infinite available from day one with Xbox Game Pass, we wanted to give players more options to personalize their experiences with the Xbox app. We will continue to share updates as we release additional features.

At the moment all those who join the Xbox Insider program they will have access to these novelties that are expected to arrive sooner or later for the rest of the world.