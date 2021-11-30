Eurosport Events has published the calendar for the 2022 WTCR season And if there is something that is evident, it is that the promoter is faithful to his ideas. Although the COVID-19 pandemic forced a reduced campaign in 2020 and in 2021 it has prevented the championship from leaving outside Europe, Eurosport returns to bet on the same formula that it has not been able to apply in these last two years for the next season. This means that the 2022 WTCR season has been designed from a total of ten tests, with seven tests in Europe and a final Asian tour after a long summer break that will allow the transfer of cars, equipment and equipment resources to South Korea, China and Macao.

Although the base of the WTCR is once again Europe, the truth is that Eurosport Events draws a new competitive scenario with the presence of several circuits that have been incorporated into the series calendar in 2020 or 2021 as substitutes for other previously confirmed tests. In fact, the 2022 calendar starts at the Autodromo de Most between April 9 and 10. The contest will travel to the streets of Pau in May, the French route being the first of the three urban routes on the calendar. In the same month, drivers and teams will also face the rigors of the ‘Green Hell’. WTCR will once again share the weekend on the Nordschleife with the 24 Hours of the Nürburgring.

WTCR will compete again at the Hungaroring, while it will link the tests of MotorLand Aragon and Vila Real on consecutive weekends. Thus, the passage through the Iberian Peninsula of the World Touring Car Cup will take place between the last weekend of June and the first of July, with Sochi closing the European season in August. After the summer break to move the cars and equipment to Asia, the WTCR will close its 2022 season in a month and a half with the dispute of a first event in Inje (South Korea) at the beginning of October, a second date at the beginning of November in Ningbo (China) and in the traditional Macau GP between November 18 and 20.

2022 WTCR Season Schedule