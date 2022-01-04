Since Fernando Alonso began his first spell at McLaren, the projected image of the Spaniard has been that of a complicated, frustrated and selfish driver. The protagonist himself is in charge of denying this belief.

It happens with all pilots who ooze personality: they generate a Polarization on their image that in many cases ends up generating an imbalance depending on who has more weight on the scale.

In a Formula 1 of clearly British origin and weight, it was clear that the one who had everything to lose in that duel between Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso in 2007 it was Spanish.

“I am happy, but I don’t think I have been unhappy in recent seasons”

British rider in a British team and with the British press, the most influential, on his side. It couldn’t turn out right and it didn’t, well Ron Dennis he was unable to tackle the problem from the start.

Later came the frustration of the Ferrari stage, at which point the image of grumpy and selfish pilot Fernando Alonso, something that has even closed some doors in competitive teams.

But Fernando Alonso denies that the image that is had of him in many areas is true, stating that “since 2007, when I faced Lewis (Hamilton) in a British team, in a British environment, a wrong message was spread that people perceived and spread about me. That’s why everyone is surprised at how good I feel and how happy I am.

The same as always

Now, Fernando Alonso is perceived as a more affable and collaborative pilot, something that has been evident during his passage through other categories and now, in his stage of return to racing. Formula 1 with Alpine.

His excellent relationship with Esteban Ocon surprises many, but Alonso denies that he is now happier than before. I don’t think I changed much. I’m happy, but I don’t think I’ve been unhappy in the last few seasons. I left Formula 1 because I had other things on my mind, but I was still enjoying it and I had a fantastic season also in 2018, with Zak (Brown, CEO of McLaren Racing).

Alonso fondly remembers the second McLaren spell, in which he forged a close relationship with Zak Brown. “I remember we planned the Indy 500 in 2017 and then with Stoffel (Vandoorne) we had a fantastic relationship also on the 18th, we had fun. I am a happy person, although this message does not reach everyone », Alonso emphasizes once again.

Be that as it may, a happy Fernando Alonso is good for the fans and Formula 1 because it guarantees us to continue enjoying one of the best with a steering wheel in his hands.