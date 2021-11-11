The Writer's Museum opens - Mundodehoy.com

DiarioDeLaCiudad.mx.- The Institute of Social Security and Services for State Workers and the civil association Tlacuilo inaugurated the Writer’s Museum in the gallery of the agency’s central offices in Mexico City, as part of the promotion of culture carried out by the general director of that institute, Luis Antonio Ramirez Pineda, and the national reading strategy promoted by the Government of Mexico.

With more than 400 books, 200 portraits and some personal objects of famous and relevant writers in history, the museum seeks to promote health through cultural activities that enrich health, reported the deputy director of Pensions, Carlos Mercado Sánchez, accompanied by the coordinator of Historical Memory of the Presidency, Eduardo Villegas Megías; the artist, Pedro Reyes, the deputy director of social and cultural services, Anahí Vargas Vargas, and the vice president of the René Avilés Fabila Foundation, Rosario Helmet.

The general director of the ISSSTE has been the main promoter for these cultural services to be maintained despite the difficulties caused by the pandemic, therefore, now that the vaccination program is progressing satisfactorily, we resume face-to-face activities that promote and promote culture among entitlement, declared Mercado Sánchez.

Villegas Megías highlighted the interest of the ISSSTE in creating cultural activities for the benefit of Mexicans in the return to the new normal. “We need that contact, not only with others, but with that extraordinary cultural object that materializes perhaps the most important moment of humanity, which are books.”.

In his participation, the artist Pedro Reyes explained that the Tlacuilo association has the objective of activating libraries by promoting the loan of books at home, so it joins with the institute to promote the reading of a collection of 30 thousand art titles and culture in two cultural centers in Tlatelolco and the Poniente regional area of ​​Mexico City.

The Writer’s Museum, promoted by the journalist and writer, René Aviles Fabila, is presented to the public after 11 years of protection; It is made up of first editions, manuscripts, photographic portraits, paintings, caricatures, and personal belongings of Mexican writers. Its purpose is to preserve and display the literary tradition of the country. It was officially created on March 27, 2008 with headquarters at the René Avilés Fabila Foundation, with the collection of said organization and the donation of various writers.

The Writer’s Museum can be visited free of charge from Monday, November 9 to March 2022, with a schedule from Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., at the ISSSTE gallery in Jesús García 140, Buenavista neighborhood, Ciudad de Mexico.

