There is no doubt that The Simpsons is the most popular animated series in human history. The lofty humor of Matt Groening and his writers has turned our beloved yellow friends into some of the most endearing characters in the world. So there came a point where the creators of the series decided that it would be a very good idea. transfer the success of the series to the video game industry.

And it worked well, boy did it. After all, what could be more fun than being able to control animated characters that you have grown up with and laughed with throughout your childhood? This is how Radical Entertainment got involved in the development of The Simpsons: Hit & Run, a sandbox third person action adventure released in 2003 in which players must complete a series of missions around Springfield.

Matt Selman apuesta por una remasterización del videojuego

Fan-made trailer of a remastered version of the title.

Two decades after its launch, The Simpsons: Hit & Run It has been involved in something of a renaissance as fans have begun to create a movement in support of the remastering of the fun video game.

Matt Selman, writer of The Simpsons, pointed to IGN who would love the idea:

«I would love to see a remastered version of The Simpsons: Hit & Run, I would love it. Although it is a very difficult thing to try to make that happen. ”

According to Matt Selman, he doesn’t have much time for video games anymore. But he hopes to be able to retire soon and spend the day playing games. He also talked about the process of creating ideas for the development of a The Simpsons video game in the purest Grand Theft Auto style.