Today we are used to seeing a large amount people who wear smart watches or bracelets connected to their phones on their wrists.

But many years ago, in 1988, the Seiko technology company released a watch that used AppleTalk and could connect to a Mac. Surprisingly this watch could do things that we see today in today’s smartwatches like the Apple Watch.

The most incredible stories from the WristMac

His most important “mission” was in 1991 aboard the space shuttle atlantis which carried a Portable Macintosh to send e-mails.

Each of the astronauts carried a WristMac on their wrist and used it for a myriad of activities. The New York Times He recently made a very interesting article where he told a little about the use that astronauts gave it.

“The WristMac advised astronauts when to take a picture of Earth or the Cosmos with an alarm and task reminder“something that many of us use on our Apple Watch.

The thousands of dollars auction

Now an amazing Unused original WristMac and unopened is about to be auctioned. The auction website has been receiving bids since November 22, 2021 and will end on December 18, 2021.

The SEO of the website where the auction will be held, Stephen Fishler, said “it’s an amazing find, one of the earliest examples of wearable computing technology“And the truth is that he is not short with his comment.

“It is difficult to know how far the price of your auction will go and when another will appear under these conditionsStephen added.

Surely many of you wonder where will it take place the auction. The website is called ComicConnect and the bidding started with $ 1. The original at the time sold for less than $ 50 at a Connecticut warehouse closing.

