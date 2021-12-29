This was the year the adaptation of Foundation by Isaac Asimov came to Apple TV +. Also, in which the magnificent The Expanse said goodbye with a sixth season to the story. The year of extraordinary performances like Kate Winslet’s in Mare of Easttown and endearing successes like that of Ted lasso. Great stories that astonished audiences with their brilliant premise, staging and splendid look at complex narratives. But all light has its darkness: the worst series of 2021 are a reality.

It was the year Clarice Starling came on television to disappoint. Or that Netflix tried to create a superhero universe and failed. And in which he also tried the umpteenth live-action version of an anime, only to fail. 2021 showed that despite the freedom to experiment on cable channels and streaming platforms, the success of the series still depends on its solidity. And sometimes telling a long-winded story is more than just a hefty budget and flashy scenarios.

What were the worst series of 2021? Between the anticipation and the search for new languages, the competition between cable, streaming and traditional television was stiff. And this is the result:

Clarice from CBS

Some inspired executive had the idea that giving the iconic Clarice Starling a series of her own was a good idea. And it is, basically. After all, the character is one of the most powerful in cinema and his passage to television could only be a success. But in an age full of dangerous, powerful, and complex women in streaming and cable, Starling must be more than just a stereotype.

Not only was it not, but it won the award for being one of the worst series of 2021. The Starling of the new millennium played by Rebecca Breeds knows little. Gray, one-dimensional and without any incentive, he undertakes the case of the week with little enthusiasm. As if that wasn’t enough, the character fell into the crack of the inter-studio licensing battle. The work of Thomas Harris is in dispute between MGM and the production company of Dino de Laurentiis. So while the American studio has the rights to Starling, the Laurentiis family owns Hannibal Lecter.

The result? Special Agent Starling (and no one around her) can name the cannibal doctor, on whom much of her recognition depends. Which results in a strange investment of energy from the script, in an attempt to fill the gap with euphemisms. A plot madness where you look at it that leaves us with one of the worst series of 2021.

Netflix’s Jupiter’s Legacy

Netflix

What began with the intention of being the beginning of a superheroic universe ended up collapsing in a ridiculous production. From its cheap staging, ridiculous script to wacky performances, the Serie It’s Netflix’s Biggest Failure of the Year and also one of the worst series of 2021. The premise of a family of superheroes that must deal with guilt and failure ended up being a combination of poor plot decisions. But on top of that, with the weight of a Josh Duhamel that turned the main character into a nonsensical cartoon.

This is a worrisome setback, after the platform bought Mark Millar’s MillarWorld publisher, with the intention of creating an expanded saga. But this story stopped the large-scale project abruptly and forced Netflix to rethink its goals. For now, with a spin off on the horizon that has not yet materialized, it seems that the subscription service will think better of its great experiments.

Castlevania from Netflix

Konami

The series barely survived scandals, a showrunner change and a chaotic third season. But his fourth and final was even worse; as much as to occupy the position of being one of the worst series of 2021. That, despite the efforts of the group of writers to regain the energy and gloomy beauty of its first chapters. However, not only did they fail, but they turned the farewell to the classic Konami characters into a carnival of nonsense.

With a happy ending that left a large part of the audience puzzled, the characters went from one place to another without real objectives. And although it was evident that the plot would have problems in tracing the loss of its most important character, the experiment that followed bordered on the absurd. Especially once it became clear that the series was carrying the brunt of the Warren Ellis scandal. With its emotional but absurd final chapters, the Netflix series closed with the promise of a spin off and a reinvention of the universe. Perhaps the only thing that could sustain this ill-fated project.

Masters of the Universe: Revelation. Part 2, Netflix

This is the rare case where a Netflix series has real problems not just for its storyline, but for dealing with a legacy that surpasses it. In particular, to a whole generation of fans who did not assimilate well the transition to a more modern version of their favorite heroes.

The reaction to the first five chapters of the series shook its premise, analyzed it from every point of view and they created a chain reaction. There was unease, criticism, but also the inevitable question: Do you accept the classic revision?; For the next concluding chapters, the question is whether Kevin Smith’s bold experiment made sense.

He didn’t have it or at least, not quite. Perhaps, the problem was not only the fact that the revision to the universe of the show was substantial but unable to capture the magic of the original. Or that together, the series is just a different premise, incompatible and without the objective of sustaining a generational history. Whatever the answer, the series ended as a confusing critical success and a fan failure. A combination that is not usually the most beneficial for such a show and that ended up being one of the worst series of 2021.

Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop

One of the most curious elements of this live action of the classic anime, is that it is not a negligible premise. He made an attempt to show a whole new generation the characters from the original, carefully expand his universe, and pay homage to the iconic world. But he failed at something: to understand the real substance of a story that became a foundational point of anime. Cowboy Bebop is about much more than its sleek aesthetic or its refined soundtrack. It is a complex and powerful narrative about an unusual antihero, the secrets that surround him and the context that sustains him.

And Netflix, creator of mass consumer products, was unable to capture that subtlety. That, despite the hefty budget, the concern for details and in the end, the frame-by-frame imitation of the original. For better or for worse, the platform took a unique anime and turned it into a series of the heap. Perhaps, his biggest problem.