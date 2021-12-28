Without a doubt, 2021 will be remembered for its collection of good performances. It was the year of a prolific variety of great performances, amazing scenes and good scripts. But on the other end of the spectrum, there are also a fair number of bumps in the filmography of extraordinary actors. Some of the best known and even, with several prestigious award nominations in tow, showed their worst performances. Enough to make our list of worst performances of 2021.

From script failures that no actor could handle, even boring and flat performances. In a year full of great projects of all genres and styles, some actors took risks without good results. Especially in the midst of a huge hype amid the recovery of cinema on the big screen. Is it because the higher the visibility the more likely to notice the histrionic awkwardness?

Nobody could say it, but it is clear that 2021 leaves for history what could well be the great mistakes of the most famous faces in cinema. Here is a list of the worst performances of 2021 by the most renowned figures of the seventh art:

Timothée Chalamet in Don’t Look Up

Among a cast of celebrities, it’s hard to compete for attention. Perhaps that could make some roles more notable than others. But Chalamet’s performance in Netflix’s big year-end production it was just plain and boring. One in addition that made it clear that the actor was limited to repeating his record as a melancholic boy full of existential anguish.

Beyond that, the character has no real weight in a plot overloaded with messages and symbols. His incarnation of faith in the midst of a cynical tragedy is worth little. Much more in the middle of cruel jokes and perverse ironies. But in the end, when it ends up being the center of a strange ode to lost hope, clearly his character is just a turning point. A loose piece in a strange mechanism in which it does not quite fit and leaves one of the worst performances of 2021.

Pierce Brosnan in False Positive

For much of his career, this elegant Irish actor has achieved discreet but substantial performances. So it is puzzling to see him as a gray, cartoonish, ridiculous character in False Positive. Not only is he the least credible villain imaginable, but one who provokes laughter rather than concern. As if that weren’t enough, Brosnan doesn’t seem to know very well how to construct an idea about evil out of a hieratic expression.

Whether you’re about to kill, have a drink, or go to sleep, Brosnan’s Dr. Hindle He has the same expression of astonishment – no doubt a point that catapults him to the list of worst performances in 2021. One that also becomes more complicated to understand as everything becomes more complicated, extravagant and ridiculous. By the time the film reaches its grand finale, it is evident that the actor lost the sense of what he wants to express. All translated into a flat, wide-eyed expression that is unsettling as it is inexplicable.

Amy Adams in The Woman in the Window

Amy Adams ‘Open Wounds’ (Sharp Objects)

This weird and unfortunate combination of bad movie decisions does the impossible: may the great Amy Adams have one of the worst performances of 2021 And not only bad, which would be comforting, but also very close to ridiculous. The film – with its long collection of script errors, editing, staging, and atmosphere – is unpredictable chaos.

Which undoubtedly had an impact on the actress, who never seemed to understand her character. Adams’ incarnation of a paranoid woman is closer to ridiculous than complexity. Especially when you need to express the slow transition from invisible horrors to something more intimate and painful. During a good part of the movie, the actress has the same expression of confusion that does not vary even in the hardest moments of the argument.

Keanu Reeves in The Matrix Resurrections

Well, we admit it: Reeves has never been a high-flying method actor. But in the fourth part of the saga of The Matrix, the actor seems to have had a frontal encounter with his worst moments in acting. With identical expression either discovering the secrets of the split reality or expressing his love for Carrie – Anne Moss, the actor has only one expression. One that is worth being part of the worst performances of 2021.

One that accompanies you as you traverse a multitude of scenarios, fight enemies old and new, leave the world you know to discover your destiny. It seems that all the circumstances that surround him are not enough for Reeves to react in any way. Anyone, actually.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in Red Alert

RED NOTICE – (LR) Dwayne Johnson is John Hartley and Ryan Reynolds is Nolan Booth in Netflix’s RED NOTICE. Directed and written by Rawson Marshall Thurber; RED NOTICE is releasing November 12, 2021. Cr: Frank Masi / Netflix © 2021

As usual, Johnson shows off his enormous charisma to dazzle the public. But in the Netflix movie Red alert apparently he was so bored as to limit himself to expressing all the emotions with equal boredom. It doesn’t matter if you jump into a mid-air helicopter, are torn between life and death, or kiss Gal Gadot. Enough to be one of the worst performances of 2021.

The actor seems to have decided had better things to do than act, so he showed the same distracted grin in every shot. One that gets worse – and more noticeable – as the plot grows more convoluted and violent. But Johnson remains unfazed. Perhaps like the rest of the audience he was just fed up with all the pyrotechnics of an absurd and increasingly unbearable script.

Richard Madden in Eternals

The Strongest Eternal is also the one with the worst performance in the midst of a cast of great actors. Even more when the character must express a serious ethical conflict that remains in grimaces without the slightest sense and long indifferent glances.

Madden, who has proven to be a resourceful actor and capable of understanding characters crushed by duty, fails this time. And he does so perhaps, due to his inability to give Ikaris a vulnerable spot in the midst of all his strength. Even in his big final scene, in which he must confront the love of his life Sersi (Gemma Chan), Ikaris seems somewhat taken aback. As if he didn’t quite understand what was going on around him.