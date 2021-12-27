It was the turn of the worst films of 2021. We know that it was the year of the great productions that achieved the feat of restoring its vitality to the Industry. It was a battle against fear and the precariousness of the mandatory stoppage of the pandemic. Also in a way to revitalize the cinema in theaters. It was a tough and complicated route, which nevertheless yielded the expected results. But he also made mistakes

As if that weren’t enough, the cinema too had to face streaming and its variety of options. But in one way or another, both views on the cinematographic experience managed to complement each other. The experience in theaters was combined with that of the multiscreen, until something new was created. For better or worse, 2021 was the year of simultaneous premieres, new visions about the future of actors and talent. Also, the one that cemented the future agreements on the Industry as two parts of the same thing.

But among such changes, there were stumbles. The worst movies of 2021 came in the forms of puzzling experiments. Some laughable, others regrettable, in some cases unfounded disappointments. From sequels that disconcerted by losing the opportunity to expand stories to premises without incentives. In the end, the cinema also proved that in his attempt to advance to new places, he lost the north. A circumstance that left several of the worst productions of the year that we leave you here:

Red alert

The most expensive Netflix movie ever produced is also a nonsense for its hefty budget. And it deserves to be on our list of the worst movies of 2021. With an all-star cast, international locations, and lavish staging, the investment failed to fix its huge script flaws.

From unlikely plot twists, flat performances to a flawed sense of humor. It all came together for mediocre large-scale production. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson seems uncomfortable and grumpy for most of the film. For her part, Gal Gadot creates a strange stereotype of the Fatal Woman with more emphasis on her charm than her talent. But the worst part is carried away Ryan Reynolds, who wastes his charisma on boring jokes.

At the end, the movie it is a combination of everything that should not be done in action cinema. Including an unlikely helicopter flight over a Russian jail, a forced friendship between protagonists without chemistry, and a predictable twist.

The icing on the cake? A digital bull so unreal it runs across a flat green screen stage. The entire sequence could well go down in history as the worst in film history in the special effects section.

Venom: there will be carnage

The only thing salvageable from one of the worst movies of 2021 is that it is so short as to make the torture less. But the sequel to the 2018 blockbuster is a collection of bad decisions that staggeringly awkward. Andy Serkis, charged with expanding the universe of the most popular comic book symbiote, it fails to turn the film into a semi parody of the genre. Especially when the plot includes Carnage and Cletus Kasady, two of the most violent characters in the Marvel factory.

But Serkis seems to have much more interest in Eddie Brock’s (Tom Hardy) quasi-love affair than delving into the story. The jokes come and go, without any grace, as both characters become individual pieces of a larger story.

However, the really unforgivable thing is how Serkis turns Kasady (played by a usually competent Woody Harrelson) into the worst joke of all. Character collapses amid pointless incongruities and incomplete bits of information. The worst comes when Serkis rushes the script to fit in with the idea of ​​the big bloody ending. It is neither final, nor bloody: the feeling is that the film collapses before it ends. And he does it with a ridiculous scene to the shame of fans and the general public.

Space Jam: a new era

If the ’96 family classic was a hit of wit and good intentions, its late sequel is a major brand failure that launches the title to the list of the worst films of 2021. The most curious thing? It fails for the same reasons that the first one succeeded. This is one of those cases where the sequel takes the best of the original film and resizes it for the worse. But this time around, the decision included abusing the premise, exploiting it to painful limits, and destroying its high points. The result is story chaos of considerable depth, impossible to understand beyond a Warner Bros. extravaganza.

In fact, the great problem of Space Jam: a new era it’s the way the study focused on its highest point. If including pop references in the original film was a fun and witty take on a meta-speech, here it stifles the fragile script. It crushes it in an endless parade of characters, sequences and references that not only make no sense whatsoever, but drift into chaos. In the end, the great game for the story of Lebron James against the irritating algorithm of Warner Bros it’s a cheap trick to advertise licenses. A flat and boring tour with no other interest than exploiting a good idea without the necessary skill or sensitivity.

Cherry

Tom Holland and the Russo brothers. What can go wrong? In this case, enough to create one of the worst films of 2021. The attempt of well-known directors for a more serious than superhero cinema It is a total chaos of script and staging. The movie, a heist movie With pretensions of drama, he tries to combine a version about the “good thief” that ends up collapsing for being soft. As if that weren’t enough, she is grotesque when she pretends to be crude, boring when she wants to be sober and ridiculous, when she emphasizes the sentimental.

In the end, the film is an absurd mixture of elements that collapse at the slightest provocation. Especially with a boy-faced Tom Holland trying to pass as an ex-con. The actor’s performance is as empty as it is messy. A combination of the nods to his acquaintance Peter Parker with something denser that is never shown. To add bellow to this chaotic combo, it also has one of the worst and nastiest scenes of the year. If you saw the movie, you will know what it is.

Thunder Patrol

Melissa McCarthy is a competent comedian with a sometimes irritating type of humor. For her part, Octavia Spencer is a brilliant and profound actress capable of a wide histrionic range. Combining both personalities into a comedy seemed like a good idea, right? Especially, when one could support the other and enhance their mutual strengths. Much more in a satire on the world of superheroes, with a large budget to innovate.

But all of the above was a series of terrible decisions and a nightmare film combination. The duo of actresses make a regrettable effort to sustain a ridiculous, basic script full of inexplicable points. Beyond that, the movie Netflix ends up losing its mocking tone amid a pretended look at something elses deep? symbolic?. We have no idea what the director and screenwriter intended. What is very clear is that it was a disaster enough to take the film to the worst of 2021. A shameful and still impressive one has reached theaters and streaming platforms.