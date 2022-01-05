The monumental growth of the non-fungible token (NFT) sector in 2021 was a double-edged sword. While it may have transformed the wealth of countless investors and artists alike, it also spawned an alarming trend of popular figures pouring out on the technology to turn JPEG files into a quick profit.

Here, we’ll take a look at four influencers and celebrities who allegedly dumped quality and utility out the window to suck capital out of their supporters’ pockets amid a year plagued by a global pandemic, labor shortages, unstable finances. and supply chain shortages.

Logan paul

For any crypto enthusiast who doesn’t know Logan Paul, he’s a controversial YouTube “content creator” who has over 23 million subscribers. His audience is primarily made up of young, impressionable people to whom he gladly sells merchandise, among other things.

Paul’s NFT project “CryptoZoo” launched last September and features NFT eggs that can be hatched in hybrid animals that are derived from combining two easily searchable Adobe stock images.

Paul claims he spent over $ 1 million to launch “CryptoZoo”, and the description of the project on the NFT OpenSea market describes itself as an “addictive game that provides real life value”, although it is unclear what it means. that actually.

At the time of writing this article, the price floor for NFTs is at a respectable 0.15 Ether (ETH) or $ 573. However, the figure marks a whopping 62% decline from its all-time high in November.

the best part about this: we’re not just an NFT. we’re not just a token. @CryptoZooCo is a GAME… the best is yet to come https://t.co/fK2hzlMFU9 – Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) September 5, 2021

Paul was an avid cryptocurrency supporter throughout 2021 and was a major promoter (and alleged co-founder) behind a cryptocurrency token dubbed “Dink Doink”, which is now down 97.6% from its launch price with volume current 24-hour trading of around $ 15.

Jake paul

All good things come in pairs, and Logan’s divisive brother Jake also made a splash in 2021 when he milked the proverbial NFT cash cow.

The younger Paul’s career has taken a slightly different turn than his brother’s in that he switched from YouTube to boxing with retired UFC fighters who are known for their lack of boxing ability.

Paul would be one of the founders of the NFT “Stick Dix” project that launched in November and features artwork depicting people with hand-drawn stick figures with enlarged phalluses. The project’s roadmap describes that it will invest $ 300,000 in influencer marketing and launch cool things, like the “Stick Dix” clothing line.

Just broke up with my girlfriend because she didn’t mint a Stick Dix @StickDixNFT – Jake Paul (@jakepaul) November 3, 2021

Unsurprisingly, NFT’s project has not been doing well of late in terms of its price floor, with OpenSea showing that it has declined around 98% from its brief all-time high in November to settle at 0.002 ETH ($ 7), at press time.

Tekashi 6ix9ine

Popular rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine, or Daniel Hernandez, reportedly distanced himself from an NFT project he promoted that some investors described as a “big scam” last month.

According to a Rolling Stone report on December 17, the “Trollz Collection” with 9,669 Tekashi 6ix9ine-style avatars, was halted after one of the project’s Discord moderators apparently broke down in a bot attack on the group, sending Fake minting link spam that took user funds away.

In response to the hack, the “Trollz Collection” team decided to stop allowing further wedging and limited the project to 4,797 NFT. Tekashi 6ix9ine also deleted his social media posts about the project and changed his online NFT avatar profile picture to a different photo.

An investor named Jacob who withheld his last name for privacy told the publication that he spent $ 40,000 on the project due to his ties to Tekashi 6ix9ine and its roadmap, which promised the launch of a blockchain game, governance rights, and charitable donations. .

Jacob claimed that none of those things have come to light yet, with reports about the crypto game’s launch scheduled for last November cooling off.

“It turned out to be a huge scam,” Jacob said.

THE BIGGEST NFT PROJECT IN THE WHOLE INDUSTRY !! THEY DON’T COMPARE! pic.twitter.com/zofOx3AYwR – Trollz NFT official backup page (@ trollz69nft) October 26, 2021

John wall

The team behind NBA superstar John Wall’s NFT project ran into trouble in September after the NFT community discovered that the art depicted in their NFTs appeared to be a scam of the online game Fortnite.

The “Baby Ballers” collection comprises 4,000 NFTs with unique baby basketballers cartoon characters. Since then, the artwork has been changed to feature original artwork. However, in their formative stages, the NFTs featured background images that looked exactly the same as Fortnite screenshots, while others had alleged that the babies were largely derived from DreamWorks’ The Boss Baby franchise.

John, why is the background of your NFT ripped directly from a Fortnite screenshot? pic.twitter.com/tgcV8XeYaq – themariokarters (@themariokarters) September 22, 2021

“Celebrity Cash Outs Like This Coming Out John Wall NFT Show These Celebrities Believe They Can Take The Community Out”, He said Twitter user Fxnction, adding: “Do celebrities really think that they can enter an industry that they know nothing about, that the community never interacts with, and then launch a scam project that they will abandon in three months?”

The team behind the project tried to control the damage at the time; However, it appears that their Twitter page has since been removed, while the website is down as well as of this writing. Users on Twitter have also informed that have been removed on the project’s Discord channel.

The floor price on OpenSea also paints a grim picture, dropping 99% to settle at 0.001 ETH, or $ 3.

