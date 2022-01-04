On December 22, the head of Profeco, Ricardo Sheffield Padilla, had anticipated that five of the analyzed brands placed less product in their packaging, so these products would be withdrawn from the market.

Irregularities detected

Profeco explained that in each product it was analyzed that there was precise commercial information, that is, with the general labeling specifications for prepackaged food and non-alcoholic beverages; In addition, the energy content of each product was analyzed; the amount of protein; sugars and fat.

According to the report, among the irregularities that were found in the chocolate brands analyzed and that will be withdrawn from the market are that they add non-permitted fats, such as coconut or palm kernel fat (edible vegetable oil); others have less product than the label indicates and some other brands have less sugar.

Other irregularities that mislead the consumer are that they have excess calories and do not warn about it, they discard certain nutritional or proprietary legends and other brands contain sweeteners and do not display the warning legend.