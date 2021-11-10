Garmin eTrex 10: the best place to start

Garmin It is the brand of reference when we talk about sports navigators and that is why you will see it a few times on this list. It is not for less, since it has a wide range of products and all offer outstanding features for their price range, so they should be one of your first options to consider.

Specifically the eTrex 10 is part of the entry range to the world of mountain sailing, with a Gps that allows you to travel anywhere in the world thanks to its 2.2-inch monochrome touch screen, which improves autonomy up to 25 hours of use. Its only downside is that it works with two AA batteries, but it can be an advantage if you do not have chargers nearby, since you can replace them on the road.

Magellan eXplorist 310 – Waterproof

Another great option to consider is the eXplorist 310 from Magellan, a brand little known in Spain, but which is a quality standard in countries such as the United States, Canada and Australia. It features a 2.2-inch LCD screen color display and IPX-7 water resistance.

Very interesting features that join its Gps SiRFstarIII, with which you can orient yourself both in urban land and in rural environments, thanks to its shaded relief background. Its battery lasts 18 hours of use and has a power saving mode that allows you to go up to 24 hours without problems.

Garmin eTrex 32x: one step further

With the eTrex 22x, Garmin returns to the fray with a device very similar to the eTrex 10, but with some extra features that take it a step further. Thus, it includes a 2.2-inch color screen readable under sunlight, with a resolution of 240 x 320 pixels, which allows greater readability.

The map system included is the TopoActive, one of the best known for use in Europe and comes with roads and trails pre-installed, so you can use it right out of the box. And if you need it, it has a three-axis compass and a barometric altimeter. All with up to 25 hours of autonomy in GPS mode and, like its ‘little brother’, it works with two AA batteries.

TwoNav Cross: hiking and biking, 2 in 1

The input model of TwoNav it’s a Gps of small size that will serve you so much for your routes through the mountain doing trekking as to attach it to your bicycle, although if you are interested in the subject we have an article in which we tell you which are the best GPS for bikes.

Regarding the Cross, this compact browser offers a design optimized for one-handed use, has a 3.2-inch screen protected by Gorilla glass and it is capable of connecting with three different GPS signals, including Galileo and Glonass. Oh and its battery will last you up to 20 hours of use.

The most pro GPS for hiking

If you want even more functionalities, or you need a very specific one that you haven’t seen yet, keep reading because in the next part of the list you will find the Most premium GPS for hiking or walking in the mountains.

TwoNav Trail 2: to explore the mountain

If the previous option on the list was somewhat short, TwoNav has another more powerful model: the Trail 2. This one is specifically designed for hikers and demanding hikers who spend the day in the mountains and allows communication.

It has triple GPS (in addition to GPRS connectivity), a 3.7-inch screen with Gorilla Glass protection and a battery life of up to 20 hours. In addition, it has 32 GB internal storage to save all your maps and a monitoring mode to follow your physical activity at all times.

Garmin GPSMAP 65S: a multiband model

The GPSMAP 65S from Garmin It is a browser that has been on the market for some time, but is still one of the most reliable and resistant on the market. Its 2.6-inch color screen is able to show you the way even in the most complex locations, thanks to its technology multiband and compatibility with GNSS satellites.

Its battery offers you up to 16 hours of autonomy, and includes a barometric altimeter and a three-axis compass to guarantee precise positioning in every situation. As an extra, it also has the map network TopoActive, one of the most used throughout Europe, with the ability to define routes.

TwoNav Aventura 2: for extreme sports

The top model of TwoNav is he Adventure 2, a real beast designed for the most extreme mountaineering, mountaineering or any other extreme outdoor sport. It has a 3.7-inch screen (made with Gorilla Glass) and one of the longest autonomies on the entire list, which reaches 36 hours without going through the plug.

Its ergonomic design is perfect for taking it everywhere and it has three integrated positioning networks (GPS + Galileo + Glonass) to ensure maximum coverage in any situation. Also, it comes with 32GB of storage and a slot to expand it further with a microSD card.

Garmin GPSMAP 66i: with inReach to never get lost

The GPSMAP 66i is the first browser of Garmin including powerful technology inReach, capable of offering precise navigation with which you can connect even in places where mobile networks do not reach. To this must be added the ABC sensors, which include a altimeter to obtain height data, a barometer to monitor weather changes and a compass three-axis.

A device for experienced mountaineers that has a three-inch screen and a battery that extends its autonomy up to 35 hours of use, or 200 hours in low consumption mode, so that nothing slows you down.

SatMap Active 20: a special edition

The most premium edition of the SatMap Active 20 has a long list of features that make it ideal for guide you on the Mountain. It has button controls, allowing you to reduce the consumption of the 3.5-inch screen to increase the life of its already incredible 5,000 mAh battery.

In addition, it includes a 3-axis compass and barometric altimeter, as well as an ARM9 processor to make the user experience much faster and smoother. Although its best virtue is that it has a connection to the three most used satellites (GPS + Galileo + Glonass) as well as hundreds of preloaded maps.

Garmin Montana 700i: for the most adventurous

And we end up with what is probably the most premium alternative on the entire list. The Montana 700i It is not for everyone, given its high price, but it will meet all the requirements of the most adventurous mountaineers.

Thanks to its connectivity inReach You will be able to orient yourself anywhere and with its interactive SOS mode you will be able to send a message to the International Center for Coordination of Emergency Rescues (IERCC) from Garmin, which has an immediate response 24 hours a day through a subscription.

Keep north with the best mountain GPS

After analyzing all the models on the list, we have one thing clear: the choice of the best mountain navigator It will depend a lot on what type of mountaineer you are. If you simply want to enjoy extra help to plan your routes, any of the options that we have discussed may be of use to you.

In this sense, as an alternative for beginners perhaps the eTrex 22x from Garmin be the one that offers the best quality price within the most basic devices.

Of course, if you are one of those who embark on the adventure of the mountain without looking back, the highest-end GPS from the same company can offer you that extra you need. In particular, those that have mode inReach, since they guarantee you greater coverage in any place and situation.