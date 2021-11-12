In 1955 a small public exhibition of press photographs sowed the seed of what is today one of the most important photographic exhibitions in the world: World Press Photo.

In it, and after a complicated contest, images from the last year are shown that bring us closer to the most overwhelming reality with shocking images from photographers from around the world.

Organized into eight categories -such as Contemporary Issues, Nature or Sports and Portraits- they are the work of 45 photographers from 28 countries, which have been chosen from a total of 74,470 photographs that have been submitted to the contest, of 4,315 professionals from 130 countries.

Plans in Madrid: the World Press Photo 2021 exhibition

This prestigious photojournalism exhibition has come to Madrid after last year the exhibition could not be held as usual. It will be available from November 6 to December 8 at LASEDE of the Official College of Architects of Madrid.



Luis Tato for The Washington Post

The exhibition is open every day, Monday to Friday from 11am to 2pm and from 5pm to 9pm; and on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. without interruption. Due to the pandemic and in order to control the capacity and ensure the necessary sanitary measures, access will be this year with advance sale ticket in which you will choose the day and time of your visit and you will have access for 55 minutes.

The exhibition manages to be a kind of collective memory with photographs about love, nature, covid-19 or the riots in the United States that are a perfect report on a year and everything that happens in it.

They show us the reality of the world from the places where everything happens and it has become a success with the public: the traveling exhibition has three and a half million people in more than one hundred cities in forty countries around the world in each of its annual editions.

The winning photograph of the World Press Photo Madrid 2021

Mads Nissen has been the winner of the World Press Photo of the year award this 2021 and winner of the first prize in the category of single image of General News. Your image, The first hug (photograph that illustrates the cover of this article), is a story of hope and love in difficult times , as he himself explained in this video.

The Danish-born photographer captured the hug in a nursing home in São Paulo of Rosa Luzia Lunardi, 85, and nurse Adriana Silva da Costa Souza. It is raw, but tender and close, very close, in a year in which the pandemic has undoubtedly been a situation that has affected us all.



Aitor Garmendia, third prize in the Environment category



Jaime Culebras, third prize in Nature in the modality of individual photography

There is also Spanish representation, that of Aitor Garmendia who won the third prize in the Environment category with a series of images that reflect animal abuse in the Spanish swine industry; wave of Jaime Culebras, third prize in Nature in the individual photography mode with Glass frog.

Claudia Reig, winner of the digital narrative contest for her piece Giving birth in the 21st century, is another Spanish representative of the contest who with her interactive documentary follows five women during their pregnancy and childbirth, before and during the coronavirus pandemic.

<br>

Images like Oleg Ponomarev’s that reflect harsh LGTBIQ + stories like Ignat, a transgender man we see sitting with his girlfriend Maria in St. Petersburg, Russia. Or the image of an injured man near the site of a massive explosion in the port of Beirut, Lebanon, taken by Lorenzo Tugnoli for The Washington Post.



Oleg Ponomarev



Lorenzo Tugnoli for The Washington Post

An exhibition full of reality, sensations and emotions that will not leave anyone indifferent and that will be available until December 8 at LASEDE of the Official College of Architects of Madrid.