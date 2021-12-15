Many entrepreneurs and celebrities are taking advantage of the occasion to make a lot of money. The big question: How much of a good investment are these non-fungible tokens (NFTs) for the buyer?

It seems like everyone is pitching their NFT project. People are buying these tokens for fun and investment, driven by a feeling of novelty. Virtual worlds, games, digital objects, and items of all kinds are being built. I mean, there is a kind of NFT fever. And many entrepreneurs and many celebrities are taking advantage of the opportunity to make a lot of money. The big question: How much of a good investment are these non-fungible tokens (NFTs) for the buyer?

When Hip Hop artist Snoop Dogg launches his NFT project onto the market, we all know perfectly well that his intention is to capitalize on its popularity. In your case, an NFT is a tool to your end. Obviously it is a matter of money. With the rise of NFT games and all the hype surrounding the metaverse, it’s the perfect time to launch such a project. It is no longer a secret that, for the most greedy retailers, Bitcoin has lost much of its charm. The asset can still grow much larger. But definitely not at the explosive rate of his early years. So, millionaire opportunities are looking elsewhere. One option is to try your luck with an altcoin. Another option is to venture into the NFT world.

NFTs offer endless opportunities. However, you don’t have to be a rocket scientist to know that many people will lose their money. It is true that everyone is very excited now. However, that is part of the problem. Too many projects, too much promotion, too much FOMO. Without a doubt, we have a boom right now. Money is falling. Prices are going up. And optimism is through the roof. But we all know the end of this story. Sooner or later, things will calm down. Markets will become more rational and cautious. And i’m afraid people will eventually realize that there are too many projects in the pipeline. The offer is great. And capital is not infinite. In other words, the collapse of the bubble will come.

In the case of Bitcoin, we have a limited supply. Although it is true that there are thousands of currencies, the truth is that the capital is concentrated in the main projects. Bitcoin, Ethereum, and the other top 10 are pretty much the entire market. I am referring, of course, to compounding. In the case of NFTs, the matter is much more complex. These are essentially collectibles. But The preferences of the collectors are not yet very clear.

A Picasso is valuable thanks to lovers of Pablo Picasso’s work. Art depends on collectors. And collectors typically collect the works coveted by other collectors. The person who has several works by the same painter is the first interested in maintaining the popularity of that painter. Usually keep shopping. In this way, the rest of your collection goes up in price. During an auction, not only the auctioned work is at stake. Also at stake are the other works by the same artist that are appreciated or depreciated depending on the auction result.

Art is a commodity. Okay, it is a set of markets that use the name of an artist to transfer value. In today’s world, art is largely not an aesthetic experience. It is a business. The billionaire who buys an Andy Warhol displays a copy of the original on the wall of his home or office. The original work hides it in a secure warehouse, insures it for millions of dollars, and presents it as collateral in the bank to obtain financing. The business requires the market to focus on a few names. In this way, it is possible to reach the millionaire figures that we hear in the news.

When buying an NFT it is vitally important to know what we are actually buying. We are buying a collectible. And its value will depend on the scarcity of the issue and the quality of its collectors. What is the danger? Fashions. Fashions encourage emission and create an unreliable collector. I mean a changing, viral and passing collector. What a collectible needs to last is loyalty from its passionate community.

This is a highly speculative market. Which implies that technically it is possible to make money with any project, taking advantage of volatility. We are talking about investing with fashion. This is the default method for most. They buy the latest novelty as early as possible and then sell. Of course we are facing a roller coaster of emotions. Investing like this is like trying your luck at a casino. What you do is follow the trend. Everything is going wonderfully at first. But things turn ant-colored with the change in trend. Y the change in trend usually occurs at the most unexpected time.

How to make an appraisal of an NFT? Scarcity and community. Which is extremely difficult to estimate in the world of NFTs. A solution could be to look for concentrations. That is, go for the oldest, largest, and most consolidated projects. The network effect, the rate of growth and the culture that is built are very important variables. I repeat: The danger is falling into fashions. Fashions play on the excitement of the moment, but they are not always a good long-term investment. Investing in a fashion is the easiest way to lose money in this space.

The young speculator is too often seduced by promises of quick riches. Now, I fear that the markets are financed by the errors of these devices. The naive investor is willing to throw money at anything. Why? Because he wants to be rich in a matter of months. And the promoters of the projects are well aware of this weakness. For this reason, they make many promises. And nobody offers as much as the one who is not going to deliver. Be very careful with wonderful projects! If the white paper promises a lot, watch out. If the first participants are radicals, watch out. Those are the first to jump ship once things get ugly.

A good project has fundamentals. In other words, it has a community. It registers growth. And it increases in liquidity and stability. The NFT world offers many opportunities. But it will punish the most visceral. Invest in the best projects. Act wisely. Please wait patiently. And be true to your collection.