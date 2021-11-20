Mick Rock, one of the most famous photographers in the world of music **, has passed away. His cameras focused on David Bowie as he transformed into Ziggy Stardust, devised the most mythical image of Queen … and never stopped working with the stars. Today we will remember his work to serve as a source of inspiration.





Queen is one of my favorite groups. And if I think about them, many memories and photographs come to mind. One of the most persistent is that of the four illuminated by an overhead light in ‘Queen II’. And if we remember Bowie, one of his most mythical photographs is that of Ziggy Stardust.

There they are ‘Transformer’, by Lou Leed or ‘Raw Power’, by Iggy Pop and the Stooges or the ‘End of the Century’ by Ramones … All those shots are from Mick Rock. You may think that we are talking about a photographer from the last century, but nothing could be further from the truth. In recent years he has worked with The Killers, Lady Gaga, Daft Punk, MGMT, The Chemical Brothers and Snoop Dog.

Their whole life is told in the documentary ‘SHOT! The Psycho-Spiritual Mantra of Rock ‘(2016), which for a while we could see on Netflix. Let’s hope that with the reason of his death they will recover that little gem.

The life and work of Mick Rock

His life could be counted on the music of the artists he portrayed. He is known as the photographer of the 70s. How it could best be defined is with the phrase that he posted on his wall of Twitter on November 11 next to a picture of Mick Jagger:

I am very playful, very open, very attentive to the way people move, their gaze, their expressions or angles … After a while it is almost as if the photos were taken by themselves. That’s when the magic begins to emerge. It’s not complicated.

Born in 1948, he studied Medieval and Modern Languages ​​at Cambridge and began working with David Bowie. He was there when he transformed into the alien Ziggy Stardust. In those years he achieved his most famous and striking works



Inside of one of his books published by Taschen

From then on everyone wanted to pose for him. From the surly Lou Reed to Iggy Pop, Sex Pistols or Blondie. But the most iconic photograph is the cover of the album ‘Queen II’ in which the four members of the group appear illuminated by an overhead light.



One of the photographs from that session

The idea was Mick’s. It occurred to him after seeing the images of the great Marlene Dietrich in ‘The Shanghai Express’. He only had to propose the idea so that Freddie Mercury and the other members of the group were delighted to accept. He was the one who baptized them as the perfect mix between Ziggy Stardust and Led Zeppelin.



Tim Curry by Mick Rock

There is another reason why we should all remember the great Mick Rock. It was the official photographer of the films ‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’ and ‘Hedwig and the Angry Inch’, two masterpieces of nonconformity that were photographed by him.

I work from the inside out. Like a cook, I gather all the ingredients and keep mixing, stirring and tasting until the effluvia starts to rise … It’s an addictive kind of feeling that I need regular doses of, otherwise I don’t feel good …

When you see Tim Curry characterized as a transsexual vampire you will be looking at him through his eyes. Or when you seem to hear Hedwig sing when you look at the photos from the shoot, you have to know that they are his.

The only thing left for us is to learn from his photographs, look for his books, his videos with Bowie and realize that music only makes sense when it is remembered over time. And that the image in the world of rock is essential. The show must go on.