It was driven by the disorganization of supply chains and the shortage of essential products for international trade, such as semiconductors, a consequence of the explosion in demand during and after the crisis.

But also because of the discouragement of many actors in world trade, such as port unloaders, truck drivers or supermarket cashiers who did not return to work after the lockdowns and caused a labor shortage.

Inflation is also explained by the increase in the price of raw materials (wood, copper, steel) and energy (gasoline, gas, electricity).

Long considered “temporary” by the main central banks, the rise in prices was finally recognized less temporary by the US Treasury, which is going to accelerate its interest rate hikes next year, still at the risk of slowing growth. .

“The question is whether we have really come out of the crisis,” said Roel Beetsma, an economics professor at the University of Amsterdam.

At the moment, the IMF continues to expect world growth of 4.9% for next year.

The climate issue

The balance between economic growth and the climate issue is increasingly difficult to achieve, as the conclusions of COP26 showed.

The agreement reached at the conference calls on states to increase their greenhouse gas emission reduction commitments from 2022, but does not set the world on track to limit warming to “well below” 2 ° C. , as established in the 2015 Paris agreement.

“Thinking in the short term is a common phenomenon, especially among politicians,” laments Roel Beetsma, who advocates a carbon tax that is uniform across industries and sufficiently dissuasive, which is far from the case today. .

Climate change and related natural disasters could also affect food prices.

World prices are already close to their 2011 records, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO).

Wheat is up almost 40% in one year, dairy products 15% and vegetable oils are breaking records.