Yes, everything we produce in our home; the food you prepare, the work of caring for minors, a sick person or your parents, cleaning… everything has an economic value even though it is not always paid. Just how much would you pay for it if someone in your family didn’t do it?

Thus, all these activities in households that we do not pay represented last year more than a quarter of GDP, more than a quarter of all our economic activity. This figure by itself is alarming, since we are not recognizing a very important fraction of the work that takes place in our economy.

We are not recognizing a sector that has a similar weight to that of all secondary activities together – manufacturing + construction + mining + electricity, water and gas, which add up to 29.9% of GDP -. However, something even more worrisome comes when we disaggregate by sex.

Women contribute 2.7 times more economic value than men for domestic work and care activities. The share of unpaid work in GDP by women is equivalent to 20.2% and that of men 7.4%. Based on this type of data, policies should be proposed that allow Mexico to grow in an inclusive and sustained way. Making this gap visible is essential to change it.

In hours worked, in 2020 an average woman in Mexico dedicated 39.7 hours a week to domestic and care work and 4.6 hours to unpaid work on self-consumption goods. If we divide it by 5, this gives us an average of 8.9 hours a day; even more than a full working day.

Considering that women in Mexico dedicate on average more than one working day to housework, we can already understand one of the major factors that hinder the participation of women in market jobs. As long as the rate labor participation in men it is 76.3%, in women it is 44.2%.

This problem has always been present; historically, the proportion of GDP equivalent to unpaid work in our country has been around 20%. However, the pandemic aggravated it and made it even more evident with that large increase of almost 5% in one year. It is clear that the health crisis that arrived in 2020 was accompanied by a crisis of care triggered by the confinements and the suspension of schools, nurseries and nursing homes.