Nov 19, 2021 at 10:48 CET

EFE

The Women’s Tennis Association is fighting to withdraw from China if the disappearance of tennis is not fully and adequately investigated Peng shuai, assured the head of that organization Steve Simon, in statements to the CNN chain.

The head of the WTA (for its acronym in English), the main organization that governs tournaments and the professional women’s tennis circuit worldwide, stressed, regarding the case of the Chinese tennis player, that “women should be respected and not censored “.

The concern for the Chinese tennis player Peng It grows internationally after being “disappeared” for two weeks after accusing a former high-ranking official of her country of sexual abuse, despite the fact that the state press in Beijing has released a letter attributed to the athlete in which she assures that she is ” well”.

Simon explained in the interview that the WTA is willing to lose its business in China, which represents “hundreds of millions of dollars” if they do not fully and adequately explain how it is doing. Peng shuai.

“We are definitely willing to withdraw our business (from China) and deal with all the complications that come with it,” he said. Simon to the international television network, and specified that this event is more serious and greater than the economic interest itself.

Will Ripley, the CNN correspondent in China, based in Hong Kong, denounced after the broadcast of the interview the blocking of the television network signal by the authorities.

“China has now blocked CNN’s broadcast signal to prevent further reports on Peng“, said the correspondent, as reported by his network.

Peng, who is one of China’s most recognized sports stars, has not been seen in public since he accused Zhang gaoli, who was vice president between 2012 and 2017, of forcing her to have sex at his home, according to screenshots of a social media post that were removed.

Simon said the WTA had been in discussion with the China Tennis Association, which had given it assurances that Peng she was unharmed in Beijing. However, attempts to communicate directly with the tennis player have been unsuccessful.

“We have communicated with her through all phone numbers and email addresses, and we have even used other forms of contact,” added the WTA official.

“Despite the many possibilities that exist in the digital world to contact people, to date we have not yet been able to get an answer” from the tennis player, she complained.

Earlier this week, Chinese state media published an email, allegedly written by Peng and sent to Simon, denying the accusations and affirming that he was fine.

“I am not missing. The allegations of sexual abuse are not true. I am resting at home and I am fine,” says the letter to Simon, which did not give credibility to it being Peng who would have written those lines.

Simon then emphasized that Peng she had shown “great courage in reporting” the sexual assault and that both the WTA and the rest of the world need “verifiable proof” that she is safe.

The alleged email was also published only on English-language platforms and the national Chinese media have not reported its content, despite the fact that Peng He is a well-known character in China, says CNN.

The case Peng dates back to November 2, when the player, 35 years old and number 189 in the world, denounced the alleged violation of Zhang, 75, through his profile on the Weibo social network.

“You took me to your house and forced me,” he assured Peng in his post, which volatilized about twenty minutes after its publication.

At the entrance, Peng explained that he did have an extramarital affair with Zhang -according to him, the politician’s wife knew it- but that he stopped contacting her once he began to climb positions within the Communist Party of China (CCP).

Three years ago, the tennis player recounted, with Zhang Now retired, he returned to his life and invited her to his house where he allegedly raped her: “Why did you have to come back and force me to have sex with you? That day I did not consent,” he said.

Since the complaint was filed, the athlete has been missing.