Through the latest issue of Game Infiormer magazine, the renewed Telltale Games studio has shared news about the development of The Wolf Among Us, which is still scheduled for 2022 although there is no specific date. It is the sequel to one of Telltale Games’ highest rated adventure games and one of the most beloved by fans, and as a sequel, its story will take place shortly after the events of the first game.

As we can read thanks to the insider Shinobi 602, the story of The Wolf Among Us 2 would take place just six months later after the events of the first game and will take place in New York in the middle of winter. On the other hand, the team has confirmed that it is in the middle of the development process with finished script and motion capture in progress.

Another curious detail of this development is that the team started working on Unity and then I move the project to Unreal Engine 4, which slowed things down a bit, but this change would have helped “a lot” to speed up the development process.

At the moment or there is a specific release date for The Wolf Among Us 2 beyond its original plans to reach early 2022 for Playstation, Xbox and PC. Expect news about the game in the coming months, as confirmed by the company a few days ago. Apart from this sequel, Telltale Games presented at The Game Awards 2021 a graphic adventure of The Expanse in collaboration with Deck Nine, creators of Life is Strange: True Colors.

