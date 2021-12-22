The Wolf Among Us 2 already has a date to offer news

It was one of the great absences from The Game Awards.

The Wolf Among Us 2 was one of the great absences at The Game Awards, since, despite having been announced for a long time, Telltale Games chose to present a new title based on The Expanse at the last gala, which caused more than one to raise their eyebrows, especially if we take into account that the study has gone through a bankruptcy from which it has come out very scalded and only because an investment group rescued it.

Be that as it may, knowing all the comments that were pouring in on social media about The Wolf Among Us 2, Telltale Games was quick to disprove any rumors about a possible cancellation or delay., promising, in turn, that they would offer news soon, this being the hope of the fans. This information was just a week ago and It seems that the promise was serious, as have announced the date on which they will offer this new information, although without specifying too much.

The start of 2022 will bring new information about The Wolf Among Us 2

Thus, Telltale Games has confirmed that they will release new information on The Wold Among Us 2 sometime in early 2022., which could be translated into there will be an event of a company on these dates in which they will take the opportunity to offer the news. That or they are not entirely clear when they will put the tweet with the game update. You can see the tweet below:

END OF 2021 UPDATE: It’s been a busy year and things are only going to get more exciting from here. Thanks for being with us on this adventure so far – and we can’t wait for what’s next. Have a happy, healthy rest of the holiday season and see all you folks in 2022! pic.twitter.com/D7vzArpfBN – Telltale Games (@telltalegames) December 21, 2021

It should be noted that with this title We have hardly known details about its development and what it will offer since its announcement, being a completely hermetic title in this sense. Likewise, we will have to see how Telltale Games is doing with the development of The Wolf Among Us 2, since Since the restructuring of the study there have been several changes in the way of working, such as the fact that games will no longer be episodic, reaching the market complete on its launch date.

For the rest, it only remains to wait to see if that new information is worth it, in the same way that we will see if they finally give a release date for the game.

Related topics: Multi platform

Subscribe to Disney + for only € 8.99! to subscribe