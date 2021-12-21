Last December 17, the second season of The Witcher series was released, which just debuted, but that does not mean that Netflix is going to stay crossed hands.

We mention this, because the production team is already working on the third season, so much so that in fact, the script for these new chapters is already ready.

And it is that the executive producer of The Witcher, Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, He spoke with TechRadar about the future of the franchise on Netflix and as he assured, since a few days ago, to be more exact from the past December 3, they have already finished work on the writers room for the third season episodes of this acclaimed series.

Then, Does this mean that the third season of The Witcher is close? No not really.

As Hissrich explained, they are still working on the creative process, in addition to also the rest of the work is missing pre-production, filming and editing.

So there is a long time before we have more episodes of The witcher.

“Actually, this is our last week [3 de diciembre] in the writers room. We’re almost done with the scripting phase, and it’s amazing. I am very excited about how the season is developing because it is based on my favorite book in the series, which is Hate Time, “said the producer.

Later, Hissrich explained that the first few seasons have been preparing a lot for the future.

However, we fans will have to wait to find out what he means, as the creative process for season 3 still has a long way to go to deliver the content that fans deserve.

“I feel like Seasons 1 and 2 have been paving the way for all the huge things to come. But the creative process is really just beginning. We have the scripts, and now we’re bringing in the directors, the actors, and we’re going to start digging. and to reflect and to make sure it is the perfect season. ”