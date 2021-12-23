Attention, this article contains SPOILERS for season 2 of The Witcher.

The second season of The witcher came to Netflix almost a week ago and since then the new installment of the adventures of Geralt de Rivia has left reactions for all tastes. In particular, fans of the witcher books and games have seen some major changes in the series. In that sense, now the The Witcher showrunner explains why the most controversial decision of season 2. Of course, we are talking about the death of the sorcerer Eskel, one of the most important in books and games and one that Ciri cherishes the most ends up taking.

This is what he said Lauren S. Hissrich in a special of The Witcher for Netflix (via PC Gamer) in which he has answered some of the big questions of this season: “In all honesty, the first version of the script we wrote featured a new sorcerer that we had never met, that we had never heard of and that suddenly we were like ‘oh, our audience is going to meet Coen and Lambert and Eskel and, let’s say, John. Who is going to die? John is going to die‘. So we thought a lot about it and we know that there are fans who love Eskel and it was like ‘why would we do that?’ But honestly, his death is what changes everything for Geralt and I think it prompts Geralt to find out what is happening with Ciri and to do it quickly, because he knows that he is going to risk losing her and losing his brothers if he doesn’t. “

Thus, the death of Eskel is the trigger for one of the most important plots of the season and also a surprise even for those who have already read Andrzej Sapkowski’s books. That it has not been the only change in the second season of The Witcher, but it is the one that has attracted the most attention to Geralt de Rivia’s fans.