The Witcher Season 2 already has a critical rating

There is still a week to go before the premiere of the second season of The witcher in Netflix, but as always, some specialized media have already had the opportunity to enjoy it and that is why the series is already rated on sites like Metacritic Y Rotten Tomatoes.

If you were worried that this second part would be worse than the first, then you can rest easy. We say this because in Metacritic has an average rating of 81 with 8 reviews, Meanwhile in Rotten Tomatoes has a perfect rating of 100% with 14 reviews.

It is worth noting that these ratings correspond to the first six chapters of the series, when in total there are eight. That is, not even the critics had access to the last two episodes of the show.

The Witcher Season 2 comes to Netflix the December 17 this year. And in case you missed it, here you can take a look at his latest trailer.

Editor’s note: One of my main complaints with the first season was how weird the story was told. This jumping between different periods of time without explanation was more confusing than anything else, but at least they already fixed it for this second part.

Via: Metacritic / Rotten tomatoes